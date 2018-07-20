In short
This year, the Jinja Campus had targeted to admit 1,650 students for the day program and 1,300 for the evening program. However, the admission list released last month shows that only 724 students were shortlisted for admission for the 2018/2019 Academic Year. But many of them say that they were inadvertently admitted to Jinja.
