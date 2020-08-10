Christopher Kisekka
20:10

Alumni Want Prof. Bazeyo Dropped from Mak Deputy VC Race Over ‘Fake Ph.D’

10 Aug 2020, 19:59 Comments 86 Views Education Report
Prof. William Bazeyo, acting Vice Chancellor Makerere University. Davidson Ndyabahika

Prof. William Bazeyo, acting Vice Chancellor Makerere University. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
As the Makerere University Search Committee concludes the search for the next deputy vice-chancellor in charge of finance and administration, two for students have asked that prof William Bazeyo be kicked out of the race due to lack of credible qualifications.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.