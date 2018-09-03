In short
Matia Kalemba, the Kigasa B Village Council chairperson, confirmed the incident, saying Kulabirawo was alone at home at the time of the incident. He explains that this is the first incident of its kind in the area where assailants murdered their victim and torched his house.
Kalungu Coffee Farmer Hacked To Death, Two Arrested
Mary Mukakachinga (L) being comforted after her son's death Login to license this image from 1$.
