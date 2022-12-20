In short
According to records at the Bank of Uganda, Uganda imported goods worth 1.7 billion US Dollars from China but exported goods worth only 37.7 million US Dollars in the financial year 2021/2022. This, Alupo said should change especially by China reducing the non-tariff barriers to trade.
Alupo Calls for More Equitable Trade with China
20 Dec 2022
