Alupo Directs Ministry Of Energy to Find Investor for Kilembe Mines

Alupo gave the ministry up to two weeks to have advertised for investors. Alupo said that if an investor is sought, it will control resource wastage. She added that letting the mines waste away denies Uganda a lot of revenue but also slows down the progress of Kasese district.
21 Oct 2021
