Alur King Raises Red Flag Over Illegal Sale of Kingdom Land Top story

6 Oct 2018, 11:54 Comments 99 Views Nebbi, Uganda Crime Environment Report
Alur King His Majesty Olarker Phillip Raunii III makes consultations from the Kingdom Attorney General Opio Oketch at a function on Friday.

According to sources, land grabbing is rampant in Padolo in Erusi Sub County, Nebbi district, Patera in Atyak and Panyigoro areas in Pakwach Sub County in the newly created Pakwach district.

 

