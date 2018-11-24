Alur King Rejects Split Of Monarchy

Alur King His Majesty Olarker Philip Raunii III addressing his Chiefs at the Royal Palace in Nebbi municipality. He has rejected a split of the Kingdom

In short

The King of Alur His Majesty Olarker Phillip Raunii III has scoffed at a section of his chiefs especially those from Jonam in Pakwach district who are demanding for a split to form a separate Kingdom different from the main Alur monarchy.