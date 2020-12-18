Amony Immaculate
Alworoceng HC II Overwhelmed with Clients as Nearby Facilities Are Flooded By Water

The flooded St Anne's hospital

In short
At St Anne’s hospital, the overly flooded compound and houses is now being used as a fishing ground by communities whose gardens were submerged by water. Patients who used to visit both facilities have now turned to Alworoceng HC II for health services.

 

