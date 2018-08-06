Uganda Will Get Fair Hearing On UN Entebbe Regional Service Centre - Ayebere

In short
Ugandas Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that Uganda now has a chase to make a case as to why Entebbe Regional Service Centre should stay intact. Adonia argued that the Global Service Delivery Model which was rejected had been done by consultants was not fairly done. He said the criteria used not to recommend Entebbe was not clear.
Uganda Will Get Fair Hearing On UN Entebbe Regional Service Centre - Ayebere6 Aug 2018, 18:51 Comments 162 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Uganda Permanent Representative at the United Nation, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Login to license this image from 1$.
