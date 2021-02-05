In short
Kinobe the former Katikamu North Member of Parliament for 13 years and now Ugandan Ambassador to Khartoum explained that the loss of the party was as result of protest vote over poor service delivery, fights among party leaders and disconnect with local youths.
Ambassador Kinobe Attributes NRM Loss in Luwero to Poor Service Delivery
A polling official counting votes in LC 3 Chairperson elections at Luwero SS as ambassaddor looks on from behind
