Ambassador Onyanga Aparr‘s Body Repatriated

11 Jul 2020, 17:04 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Human rights Report
Ambassador Onyanga Apparr passed on in Geneva on June 10, 2020 . Photo by Dispatch

In short
According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Appar’s body arrived in the country on Saturday morning and burial arrangements will be announced in the subsequent days. The ministry said his body was received by ministry senior officials and family members.

 

