In short
Ambercourt market occupies 4.5 acres of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence. But following discussions between Jinja municipality, the Ambercourt market vendors and officials from the Ministry of Defence in 2018, it was resolved that the said land would be transferred to the vendors to allow them to develop the market.
Ambercourt Market Vendors Restless over Lack of Land Title
26 Sep 2020
Jinja, Uganda
