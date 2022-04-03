Ambulance Professionals Donate Equipment to Kasese to Boost EMS Response

In short
Tom Bazanye Kyobe, the AAPU President, says that they hope the equipment will go a long way to reduce the transport cost of ambulance services. He notes that the association is aware that many people who need ambulance services, especially during disasters are poor and unable to meet the cost.
Ambulance Professionals Donate Equipment to Kasese to Boost EMS Response3 Apr 2022, 15:02 Comments 101 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Health Updates
