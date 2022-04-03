Basaija Idd
Ambulance Professionals Donate Equipment to Kasese to Boost EMS Response

3 Apr 2022 Kasese, Uganda
AAPU training health workers in Kasese on emergency response techniques recently

Tom Bazanye Kyobe, the AAPU President, says that they hope the equipment will go a long way to reduce the transport cost of ambulance services. He notes that the association is aware that many people who need ambulance services, especially during disasters are poor and unable to meet the cost.

 

