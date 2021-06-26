Amelia Kyambadde Happy to Reunite with Family After 40-Years

In short
Kyambadde’s first job in government was in 1979, serving as personal secretary to the Minister for Defense, as a 24-year old. She has since served through various positions before becoming a Member of Parliament for Mawokota North and later a Trade Minister, a portfolio she held for two terms.
Amelia Kyambadde Happy to Reunite with Family After 40-Years26 Jun 2021, 14:49 Comments 105 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.