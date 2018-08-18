American Missionary Arrested For Assaulting Hotel Staff

In short
The Missionary identified as Jimmy Tailor was arrested on Friday after the employee of Grand Imperial reported an assault case at Central Police Station CPS Kampala. Police have since recovered the CCTV Camera video recording of the incident which occurred on Thursday night.
American Missionary Arrested For Assaulting Hotel Staff18 Aug 2018, 10:07 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The American Missionary being led into CPS Kampala on handcuffs Login to license this image from 1$.
