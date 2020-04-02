Flavia Nassaka
13:28

Americans to be Evacuated from Uganda Tomorrow

2 Apr 2020, 13:22 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
“There is no guarantee that the Department of State will be able to continue to provide repatriation assistance and transportation options to the United States may be unavailable in the future. If you choose to remain overseas, you should be prepared to remain where you are for the foreseeable future”, the US government warned their citizens against any more international travel.

 

Tagged with: evacuating citizens amid COVID -19 lock down
Mentioned: Ministry of Health US Government US Mission in Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.