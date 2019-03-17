AMISOM Holds Memorial Service for Christine Alalo

In short
AU Special Representative for Somalia Francisco Caetano Madeira, described Alalo as an officer who “understood that the police played a bigger role in bringing Somalis together.”
AMISOM Holds Memorial Service for Christine Alalo17 Mar 2019, 15:43 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Security East Africa Report
AMISOM PHOTO: AMISOM on Saturday evening held a service to celebrate life of Christine Alaso who died in ill-fated Ethiopia Airline plane last week
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.