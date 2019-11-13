Amnesty Commission Demobilizes 164 ADF, LRA Fighters In DRC

AU Forces Who Went To Hunt Down The LRA in DRC With Backing Of the United States Advisory Mission in the Great Lakes

In short

“The Commission provided reintegration assistance to 338 reporters who were waiting for reinsertion support in communities. Six of them from DRC, 40 from Kiryandongo, 112 from Gulu, 29 from Kasese, 126 from Kitgum and 25 from the Central region” the report states in part.