Basaija Idd
14:53

Amnesty Commission Resettles Former ADF Rebels in Kasese

18 May 2021, 14:47 Comments 81 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
Msgr Thomas Kisembo Apuuli says they have opened an office in DRC to extend the amnesty hand

In short
The packages, which include household items and agricultural tools, are provided under a $4.2 million grant by the World Bank Multi-Country Demobilization and Reintegration Program (MDRP). The beneficiaries are from the Sub counties of Kitholhu and Kirararo.

 

