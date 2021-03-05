In short
The suspect, Tonny Odongole has allegedly been demanding huge chucks of money from job seekers in the two districts of Kwania and Amolatar with empty promises of giving them jobs.
Amolatar District Service Commission Secretary Arrested for Alleged Bribery
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
