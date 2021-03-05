Solomon Okabo
Amolatar District Service Commission Secretary Arrested for Alleged Bribery

5 Mar 2021, 15:19 Comments 101 Views Amolatar, Uganda Crime Business and finance Local government Updates

In short
The suspect, Tonny Odongole has allegedly been demanding huge chucks of money from job seekers in the two districts of Kwania and Amolatar with empty promises of giving them jobs.

 

