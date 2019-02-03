Amolatar Fishermen Petition for Support to Acquire Life Jackets

In short
The request came after a directive issued by the Amolatar District Security Committee headed by the Resident District Commissioner-RDC Lillian Eyal to fishermen operating on Lake Kyoga to ensure they wear life jackets while on the Lake. Eyal said fishermen and transporters have a responsibility to guarantee their safety and that of their passengers.
