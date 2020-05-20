Amolatar Leaders Decry Being Sidelined in Enforcement of Fishing Ban

In short
Currently, a 28 feet recommended boat size is being built by Kyalimba Construction Company at Bangaladesh landing site in Namasale sub county. 56 out of the 846 boats expected for the start are already furnished.
Amolatar Leaders Decry Being Sidelined in Enforcement of Fishing Ban20 May 2020, 12:59 Comments 82 Views Amolatar, Uganda Business and finance Environment Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Amolatar District leaders decry sidelining Boat building UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit
Mentioned: Fisheries Protection Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.