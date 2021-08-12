Amolatar RDC Accused of Meddling in Emyooga Program

In short
On Wednesday, MPs probing the utilization of the Emyooga funds were told that Kwesiga side-lined Carla Teddy Ayo, the commercial officer and other members of the Emyooga task force and formed 317 new groups to replace the initial 411 groups that had been approved by the task force.
Amolatar RDC Accused of Meddling in Emyooga Program12 Aug 2021, 12:50 Comments 98 Views Amolatar, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: microfinance institutions
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.