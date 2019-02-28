Among, Odongo Otto Ready for ISO Investigation

In short
On February 19th, 2019, the Inspector General of Government IGG Justice Irene Mulyagonja wrote to Col. Kaka Bagenda, the Director General of ISO to investigate outgoing COSASE members for allegedly soliciting bribes during their inquiries into the closure and sale of several commercial banks.
Among, Odongo Otto Ready for ISO Investigation28 Feb 2019, 19:40 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The former COSASE Deputy Chairperson Anita Among with MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Joseph Sewungu. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.