Among, Odongo Otto Ready for ISO Investigation

In short

On February 19th, 2019, the Inspector General of Government IGG Justice Irene Mulyagonja wrote to Col. Kaka Bagenda, the Director General of ISO to investigate outgoing COSASE members for allegedly soliciting bribes during their inquiries into the closure and sale of several commercial banks.