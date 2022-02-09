Fahad Muganga
16:36

Amputating My Leg Did Not Stop My Boxing Dream- Boxer Asaba

9 Feb 2022
Asaba on left bending as he was cutting a punch during training

In short
During his one-month stay at the hospital, Asaba says, he was always doing shadow boxing workouts on the bed.
“When I was in the hospital, I kept doing shadows, even the doctors were surprised seeing me doing it on a daily because I was not in good condition.”

 

