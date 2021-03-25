Amudat District Chairperson Remanded over Theft of Office Vehicle

In short
Latif Nakibinge, the grade I magistrate who remanded Kiyonga to Kasangati government prison until March 31st when his bail application will be entertained, heard that the latter committed the offence on 24th May of 2017.
Amudat District Chairperson Remanded over Theft of Office Vehicle25 Mar 2021, 14:52 Comments 218 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Report
Amudat District Chairperson Kiyonga Francis Adamson (with handcuffs) at Matugga Grade I magistrate's Court on Wednesday
In short
Tagged with: Stealing government vehicle
Mentioned: Amudat LC5 chairperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.