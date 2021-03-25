Mambule Ali
Amudat District Chairperson Remanded over Theft of Office Vehicle

25 Mar 2021, 14:52 Comments 218 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Report
Amudat District Chairperson Kiyonga Francis Adamson (with handcuffs) at Matugga Grade I magistrate's Court on Wednesday

In short
Latif Nakibinge, the grade I magistrate who remanded Kiyonga to Kasangati government prison until March 31st when his bail application will be entertained, heard that the latter committed the offence on 24th May of 2017.

 

