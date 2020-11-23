Stanley Ebele
Amudat District Children Lose Out Completely on Learning Since Lockdown

23 Nov 2020, 20:03 Comments 130 Views Amudat, Uganda Education Updates
Missing School (Pupil of Kalas Boys Primary School)

Amudat does not have any radio station at all, while the nearest, Heritage FM based in Nakapiripirit is not received in the area. The only radio station listened to in Amudat is Kenya’s Kalya which is based in Kapenguria. Kalya broadcasts in Kiswahili and Pokot languages without any education program, according to residents.

 

