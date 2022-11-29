Godfrey Eyoku
09:27

Amudat District Holding UGX560M Emyoga Cash as Intended Beneficiaries Struggle

29 Nov 2022, 09:26 Comments 257 Views Amudat District, Uganda Local government Business and finance Report
Some of the Business enterprises at the market

In short
Betty Akello Otekat, the Amudat Resident District Commissioner told URN that they delayed disbursing the money to the beneficiaries because the groups were not organized and were unprepared to receive the funds.

 

