Amudat District to Get Rescue Centre for GBV Victims

In short
The 300 Million Shillings centre that will be located at the district headquarters is being funded by the UNFPA. It will house survivors of gender-based violence and girls escaping from Female Genital Mutilation cases.
Amudat District to Get Rescue Centre for GBV Victims15 Sep 2021, 05:29 Comments 98 Views Amudat, Uganda Human rights Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: UNFPA Uganda female genital mutilation rescue centre for victims of gender based violence
Mentioned: unfpa uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.