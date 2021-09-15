Stanley Ebele
Amudat District to Get Rescue Centre for GBV Victims

15 Sep 2021 Amudat, Uganda
Minister Peace Mutuuzo enjoys cultural dance in Amudat on Tuesday

The 300 Million Shillings centre that will be located at the district headquarters is being funded by the UNFPA. It will house survivors of gender-based violence and girls escaping from Female Genital Mutilation cases.

 

