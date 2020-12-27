In short
Amuriat who was accessing Jinja district through Kamuli route, met resistance from security personnel in Buwolelo trading center and after minutes of verbal exchange, he was arrested and taken to an undisclosed location.
Amuriat Arrested En Route to Jinja
Forum for Democratic Change -FDC presidential flagbearer, Patrick Amuriat shares a selfie moment with one of his supporters in Kamuli district earlier today.
In short
