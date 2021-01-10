Amuriat Arrested in Mpigi, Fights Police OC Station

In short
The officer in charge of Mpigi police station Elias Twesigye tested Amuriat’s wrath when he tried to grab the presidential aspirant by his hand but he was saved by a group of policemen who intervened to saved their boss from a punch which Amuriat had already swung to box him.
A policeman leads Patrick Oboi Amuriat to Katonga Regional traffic office as Mpigi police OC station Elias Twesigye (left) follows them
