Amuriat Beats Security to Attend Campaign Rally in Omoro District

In short
Amuriat was scheduled to hold a rally at Awere Playgrounds in Gulu City West Division this afternoon. However, his entourage from Kitgum was intercepted in Paicho Trading Centre by Field Force Unit - FFU police personnel.
Amuriat Beats Security to Attend Campaign Rally in Omoro District18 Nov 2020, 16:09 Comments 184 Views Politics Security 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: Awere Playgrounds in Gulu City West Division FDC’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat Paicho Trading Centre defiant acts
Mentioned: Aswa River Regional Police Spokesperson Gulu Central Police Station. Gulu Core PTC The Forum for Democratic Change – FDC party
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.