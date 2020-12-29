Edward Eninu
15:37

Amuriat Beats Security to Campaign in Bukedea Town

29 Dec 2020, 15:36 Comments 95 Views Presidential Race Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Patrick Amuriat Oboi Campaigns in Bukedea on Tuesday.

Patrick Amuriat Oboi Campaigns in Bukedea on Tuesday.

In short
Amuriat, who arrived in Bukedea around midday left Police officers confused when he emerged from the outskirts of Bukedea town. Police had deployed heavily at the entrance to Bukedea town, around Caltex area, with attempts to stop the FDC candidate from accessing the town.

 

Tagged with: 2020/2021 presidential campaigns Maxwell Ogwal, RPC East Kyoga Patrick Amuriat Oboi, FDC Presidential Candidate continued police deployment
Mentioned: Bukedea District Forum For Democratic Change

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.