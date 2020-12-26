Ezekiel Ssekweyama
18:40

Amuriat Blocked in Sembabule, Vows to Defy Suspension of Campaigns

26 Dec 2020, 18:39 Comments 269 Views Sembabule, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Security Interview
FDC's Presidential Candidate Patrick Oboi Amurait at the roadblock towards Sembabule

In short
The security personnel under the command of Dickens Bindeeba, the Sembabule District Police Commander mounted a strong roadblock comprised of anti-riot vehicles and tyre-spikes on the way, and accordingly ordered Amuriat and his team to go back.

 

