Amuriat ‘Cleansed’ in Bukedea Top story

9 Nov 2020, 16:38 Comments 290 Views Bukedea, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
Amuriat dressed in traditional attire at Fika Salaama in Bukedea.

In short
A group of residents and elders from Bukedea and Kumi districts dressed Amuriat in traditional attire. Shortly after stepping on the soil of Teso, Amurita knelt down for a short prayer led by elders before he was covered with star grass, beads and leopard skin.

 

