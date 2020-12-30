In short
Amuriat argues that there need to compensate those who lost lives during the insurgency. He also argues that the auxiliary force of the UPDF needs to be appreciated for the effort in restoring security in the region.
Amuriat Pledges to Restock Cattle in Teso
Amuriat and FDC Secretary General, Nathan Nandalla Mafabi campaigning in Asuret, Soroti. (FDC Photo).
