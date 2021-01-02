Amuriat Promises to End Brutality Against Fishermen on Lake Kyoga

In short
While campaigning in Nakasongola town Amuriat said that the conditions are harsh and leave only rich people to benefit in fishing.
Amuriat Promises to End Brutality Against Fishermen on Lake Kyoga2 Jan 2021, 18:54 Comments 194 Views Nakasongola, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
FDC Presidential Candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi being arrested in Nakasongola town on Saturday after he attempted to walk to Lake Kyoga for campaigns
In short
Tagged with: 2021 FDC Presidential Flag Bearer Fishing Patrick Oboi Amoriat operations against illegal fishing
Mentioned: lake kyoga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.