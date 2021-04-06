Amuriat Skeptical About Electoral Violence Probe

In short
Amuriat was today appearing before the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee which is investigating cases of electoral violence that were witnessed and experienced in the recent general elections. Amuriat, also the president of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party told the committee that he experienced untold humiliation and brutality, all through the campaign.
Amuriat Skeptical About Electoral Violence Probe6 Apr 2021, 17:25 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Presidential Elections 2021 elections Parliaments role Patrick Oboi Amuriat Presidential elections Security
Mentioned: Democratic Change - FDC party Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.