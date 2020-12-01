Amuriat Skeptical of Museveni’s Orders to Evict Encroachers from Wetlands

In short
While campaigning on Tuesday at Nyaruziba and Ntaraga market in Rukiga District, Amuriat, said that it is unfair for Museveni to evict farmers and yet he is allowing Chinese to encroach on the wetlands.
Amuriat campaigning at Ntaraga market in Kashambya sub county,Rukiga district (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
