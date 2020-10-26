Kasirye Ashraf Saif-llah
17:29

Amuriat Threatens EC With Defiance Over Crowds

26 Oct 2020, 17:28 Comments 247 Views Politics Election Breaking news
Paul Bukenya during an interview with URN today at EC offices Kampala

Paul Bukenya during an interview with URN today at EC offices Kampala

In short
However, the electoral commission spokesperson Paul Bukenya responding to Amuriat’s threats told URN that once candidates get nominated, they will be bound by electoral laws and once they violate them, the enforcers of those laws have to handle them accordingly.

 

Tagged with: 2020 Elections Forum Forum for Democratic Change-FDC fdc party president patrick oboi amuriat

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.