Amuriat Vows to Ban Sugar Importation to Save Ugandan Cane Farmers

In short
Amuriat told the people of Kasokoso in Lugazi Municipality of Buikwe district that whenever the government insists on importing cheap sugar exempted from taxes, local production deteriorates leaving out growers stuck with cane rotting in their plantations.
Amuriat Vows to Ban Sugar Importation to Save Ugandan Cane Farmers18 Dec 2020, 17:29 Comments 178 Views Buikwe, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Election Report
The FDC Presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oboi waving to his supporters in Lugazi Municipality.
In short
Tagged with: POA Promises Ban on Importation of Foreign Sugar
Mentioned: POA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.