On Wednesday, the officers were teargassed by dozens of Field Force Police-FFP personnel from Gulu Central Police Station while struggling to quell down rowdy FDC supporters who were holding a procession through Gulu City. The FFP officers threw teargas at the presidential candidate as members of his security detail tried to shield him.
Amuriat's Police Guards Complain of Teargas, Brutality19 Nov 2020, 12:46 Comments 217 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Politics 2021 Elections Breaking news
Tagged with: Patrick Oboi Amuriat FDC party president Uganda Police Force police brutality in uganda
Mentioned: Awere Playgrounds
