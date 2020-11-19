Emmy Daniel Ojara
Amuriat's Police Guards Complain of Teargas, Brutality

19 Nov 2020, 12:46 Comments 217 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Politics 2021 Elections Breaking news
Amuriat in-between his guards shortly after being teargassed. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
On Wednesday, the officers were teargassed by dozens of Field Force Police-FFP personnel from Gulu Central Police Station while struggling to quell down rowdy FDC supporters who were holding a procession through Gulu City. The FFP officers threw teargas at the presidential candidate as members of his security detail tried to shield him.

 

