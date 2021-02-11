In short
Michael Lakony, the Amuru District LC 5 Chairperson disclosed that while undertaking their routine supervisory work in Elegu, they landed on posters and flyers of the organization advertising their activities at the border.
Amuru Blocks Establishment of Private COVID-19 Testing Laboratory in Elegu
In short
Mentioned: Adjumani District Local Government Amuru District Elegu Town Council MINISTRY OF HEALTH Test and Fly Laboratory
