Dominic Ochola
15:29

Amuru District COVID-19 Task Force Concerned About Mairungi Trade Among Security Personnel

12 Jul 2020, 15:27 Comments 118 Views Security Business and finance Health Updates
Elegu One Stop Boarder Post (OSBP) in Amuru District - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Elegu One Stop Boarder Post (OSBP) in Amuru District - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Geoffrey Oceng, the Amuru District Covid-19 Task Force Chairperson says that Mairungi is being illegally transported by long-distance cargo truck drivers who supply consumers who include security personnel in Elegu while retail dealers use the porous border points to sneak the substance into South Sudan.

 

