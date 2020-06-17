Amuru District Gets UGX 400m for COVID-19 Fight

In short
Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, Amuru deputy resident district commissioner who also doubles as the chair COVID-19 Task Force says that the additional funds will be meant for fuel, purchase food for suspects in quarantine centres among others.
Amuru District Gets UGX 400m for COVID-19 Fight17 Jun 2020, 11:13 Comments 151 Views Amuru, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Health Updates
MP Akol hands over hand sanitizers to Geoffrey Oceng the DRDC during the district task force meeting yesterday (Michael Ojok)
