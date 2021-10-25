Dominic Ochola
Amuru District Leaders Call for Joint Cross Border Security Unit to Curb Crime

Amuru DPC ASP Joseph Nsabimaana - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Michael Lakony, the Amuru District LCV Chairperson, says there is an escalation of organized crimes such as livestock and motor vehicle thefts, human trafficking and smuggling among others at the Elegu border in Uganda and Nimule, the South Sudan side that threatens the peace of cross border community.

 

