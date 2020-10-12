In short
Apollo Okello, the secretary for health, education and sports Amuru district, says the most affected learners by the inadequate facilities are those from primary one to primary four.
Amuru District Seeks 7,000 Classroom Desks. 12 Oct 2020
Michael Lakony, Amuru district LCV Chairperson inspecting desks recently donated by Save the Children at Paminlalwak primary school in Pabo Sub County. Photo by Michael Ojok.
