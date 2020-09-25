Amuru Flood Victims Yet to Receive Relief Aid

In short
Michael Lakony, the Amuru LCV chairperson says he has written several letters to OPM to support the hailstorm victims but in vain.
Amuru Flood Victims Yet to Receive Relief Aid25 Sep 2020, 23:18 Comments 58 Views Amuru, Uganda Agriculture Human rights Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Government yet to respond to over 500 Hailstorm Victims in Amuru. Hailstorm in Amuru district Looming Hunger Threat
Mentioned: Disaster Department in the Office of the Prime Minister Hailstorms Ministry of disaster and Preparedness Pukwany Village Pabo Sub County
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.