Amuru Halts Mass Covid-19 Vaccination over Low Uptake

21 Mar 2022, 14:45 Comments 63 Views Amuru, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
A man recieves covid-19 jab from Gulu City at the Launch of the second phase of the mass vaccination campaign.

In short
Denis Okello, the Assistant District Health Officer Amuru says they are changing the vaccination strategy by conducting door to door covid-19 vaccination for eligible persons.

 

