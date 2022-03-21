Amuru Halts Mass Covid-19 Vaccination over Low Uptake

In short
Denis Okello, the Assistant District Health Officer Amuru says they are changing the vaccination strategy by conducting door to door covid-19 vaccination for eligible persons.
Amuru Halts Mass Covid-19 Vaccination over Low Uptake21 Mar 2022, 14:45 Comments 63 Views Amuru, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
A man recieves covid-19 jab from Gulu City at the Launch of the second phase of the mass vaccination campaign.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.