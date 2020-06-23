Emmy Daniel Ojara
06:33

Amuru Leaders Demand Mandatory COVID-19 Tests

23 Jun 2020

In short
According to Atiak Sub County Chairperson Wilfred Odiya Baguma, the area has been highly infiltrated by people from mainly South Sudan, which currently has nearly 1,900 cases of Coronavirus Disease.

 

Tagged with: Amuru leaders ant mandatory Covid-19 testing
Mentioned: Elegu Town Council

